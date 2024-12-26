Low pressure area weakens over Bay of Bengal

The deep low-pressure area that had formed over the Bay of Bengal has weakened as of today (December 26), according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a statement, the IMD outlined that the low-pressure system developed on December 17 over the southern Bay of Bengal, near the Andaman Sea. Over time, it moved westward and towards the northwest, eventually heading towards Andhra Pradesh. The system strengthened into a depression and later into a deep low-pressure area, impacting the coastal regions.

As of yesterday, the deep low-pressure area was situated in the Bay of Bengal, off the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. However, as of this morning, the system weakened, reducing its intensity. This has raised the possibility of moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms, in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Several parts of Chennai experienced widespread rainfall from last night into the early morning hours. Areas such as Taramani, Kotturpuram, Adyar, Saidapet, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Marina, Ezhumbur, Purasaivakkam, and Annasalai saw moderate showers, bringing relief to the city amidst the changing weather patterns.

The IMD has indicated that while the low-pressure area has weakened, the potential for light to moderate rain continues, especially in coastal regions.