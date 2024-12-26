Will win over 200 seats in 2026 polls: CM Stalin

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has expressed his firm belief that his party will win more than 200 constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of senior leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Nallakannu, held in Chennai, Stalin conveyed his confidence in the political alliance’s success. He remarked, “We are not just aiming for 200 constituencies; our alliance has grown strong enough to surpass even that number in the upcoming elections.”

Stalin further spoke highly of Nallakannu, praising his contributions to the public welfare and his unwavering support for the Dravidian model of governance. “Nallakannu has been a pillar of support for the Dravidian model of rule, and his thoughts and guidance continue to inspire us. He is a thinker whose ideas have always been insightful and influential, and his leadership remains invaluable to us,” Stalin stated.

In his address, Stalin also reflected on the enduring strength of the political alliance his party has built. He noted that over the past seven years, the alliance has been working together with a clear focus on policy-driven goals. He emphasized that this coalition is not just a temporary arrangement but a “permanent, secular alliance” committed to the long-term welfare of the people. “Our alliance, rooted in secularism and policies that benefit all, continues to hold strong and will lead us to victory in the 2026 elections,” he said.

Stalin’s statement was a clear message to his supporters, urging them to continue backing the alliance that has consistently triumphed in the elections over the past years. The Chief Minister’s confident declaration underscores his belief in the unity and strength of the alliance, which he believes is well-positioned to surpass the 200-seat mark in the upcoming elections.