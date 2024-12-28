HC shreds city cops in student assault case

The Madras High Court has strongly criticized the manner in which the First Information Report (FIR) was drafted in the sexual harassment case of an Anna University student. During the hearing on December 28, the court observed that the FIR appeared to shift blame onto the victim rather than addressing the crime committed. The case, taken up suo moto by the court, came up for hearing before Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan.

During the proceedings, the police submitted a sealed report detailing the investigation so far. The Tamil Nadu government also presented its explanations about the drafting of the FIR and related issues. The court, however, expressed its dissatisfaction with the manner in which the case was being handled, particularly the lack of sensitivity towards the victim.

The court observed that the FIR was poorly written and seemed to portray the victim in a negative light. The judges remarked that this was a troubling example of how legal documents could sometimes be used to shift focus away from the perpetrator. They questioned why the police did not provide adequate support to the victim while recording her statement. The court emphasized that such cases required a more victim-centric approach.

In its explanation, the Tamil Nadu government acknowledged that the FIR was uploaded to a public website as per standard protocol. However, it was later restricted from public access. Despite this, 14 individuals managed to download the FIR before it was blocked. The government revealed that these individuals had been identified, and an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances of the leak.

The government attributed the leak to a technical error that occurred when the case was reclassified under a different legal category. Officials assured the court that measures were being taken to address such lapses. They also stressed that protecting the victim’s identity was not solely the responsibility of the police but required cooperation from all stakeholders, including the media and the general public.

The judges raised further concerns about the incident. They questioned how individuals could access the FIR after it was restricted and why no action had been taken against those responsible for the leak. The court also noted the widespread fear among the public about approaching police stations, calling for systemic changes to address this issue.

The High Court highlighted the importance of treating victims with dignity and ensuring their identity is protected, particularly in cases involving women and children. The judges urged law enforcement agencies to adopt a more sensitive approach and ensure greater accountability in such cases.

This case has sparked widespread attention due to its implications for how sexual harassment cases are handled in the legal system. The court’s observations and eventual directives are expected to pave the way for victim-centric reforms in the justice system and strengthen safeguards for survivors of such crimes.