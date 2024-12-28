Girl child raped at aanganwadi in UP

The incident took place in a village in the Kalwari Police Station jurisdiction on Thursday, they said, adding that the FIR was lodged following a complaint by her mother.

Harraiya Police Circle Officer Sanjay Singh said eight people were booked on Friday under sections 70 (2) (gang rape of a minor), 191 (2) (forcible violence), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 152 (intentionally endangering unity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

“The accused in the case include three minors, three women and two men,” he said.

He said the girl has been sent for medical examination and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the medical report.

According to police, the family alleged that three boys molested the girl when she was alone at an aanganwadi on Thursday evening.

When her cries drew some other children to the spot, the boys ran away, police said.

According to the FIR, when the girl’s mother went to the boys’ parents to complain about the incident, she was beaten up. The victim’s mother called up 112, prompting a police action.