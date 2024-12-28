Assault case: Porn videos found on accused’s mobile

The police have uncovered over 50 pornographic videos on the mobile phone of Gnanasekaran, a suspect arrested in the Anna University sexual harassment case. A detailed investigation into the content and its origins has begun.

Gnanasekaran, 37, a resident of Kotturpuram, was arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a student on the Anna University campus. During the investigation, it was revealed that Gnanasekaran has three wives, one of whom was employed in the university canteen.

According to police, Gnanasekaran frequented the campus under the pretext of visiting his wife. During these visits, he reportedly observed and recorded videos of female students. His mobile phone contained a large number of pornographic images and videos, raising further concerns.

Police stated: “Gnanasekaran’s mobile phone contained explicit videos sourced from the internet as well as personal recordings. We are investigating whether any of these videos were shared with others and, if so, in what capacity.”

Authorities are currently analyzing six months’ worth of data from his mobile phone, including shared videos, photos, and WhatsApp messages. His call logs, including WhatsApp voice and video calls, are also being scrutinized to determine his connections and activities.

The police plan to take Gnanasekaran into custody for five days to conduct a thorough interrogation. They aim to uncover more details about his actions, the potential sharing of explicit content, and any connections to other individuals.

Officials have stated that a complete report will be prepared after the investigation, which includes an analysis of his mobile data and interactions. The case has highlighted concerns about campus safety and the misuse of technology for unlawful activities.