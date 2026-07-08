‘New ration cards in two weeks’

Chennai, July 8:

Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister Venkatramanan announced that new ration cards will be distributed within the next two weeks, reaffirming the government’s commitment to welfare delivery.

He made the statement after inaugurating a newly constructed gym facility in Ward 126 under the Teynampet zone in the Mylapore constituency, built using funds allocated by councillor Amirthavarshini.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the minister highlighted the importance of physical fitness, especially for women. He noted that regular exercise plays a key role in reducing stress and improving overall health, adding that such public infrastructure initiatives are aimed at enhancing community well-being alongside welfare schemes.

Addressing political questions, Venkatramanan responded to opposition claims that the government may fall, stating that the administration is functioning with integrity and a focus on public welfare. He emphasized that the government is implementing schemes without political bias and that the people themselves will respond to such allegations.

On questions regarding the absence of the Mayor at the event and speculation about internal differences, the minister denied any rift, stating that there is no discrimination within the administration and that all leaders are working collectively. He added that some individuals may have skipped the event for personal reasons, but it should not be misinterpreted.

Responding to allegations of irregularities in the appointment of legal counsel, the minister dismissed them as politically motivated. He stated that certain groups are attempting to obstruct the Chief Minister’s initiatives through fabricated accusations. Referring to a recent case, he pointed out that a petition filed in the Supreme Court to restrict official activities had been dismissed, reinforcing the government’s position.

The minister concluded by asserting that the Tamil Nadu government continues to take several progressive measures for the benefit of the people and that unfounded criticisms will not deter its efforts to deliver public service effectively.