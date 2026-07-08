‘Don’t revisit betrayal, focus on unity’ * Edappadi Palaniswami urges AIADMK cadre

Chennai, July 8:

Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, urged party members not to dwell on past betrayals and instead work unitedly towards victory in the upcoming local body elections.

He made these remarks during a consultative meeting with Tiruchy district functionaries held at the party headquarters, MGR Maaligai, in Royapettah, Chennai. The meeting reviewed the recent Assembly election results and discussed strategies for strengthening the party’s organisational structure.

During the interaction, several district-level administrators expressed concerns over delayed appointments of new district secretaries, stating that earlier decisions could have improved the party’s electoral performance in Tiruchy. Responding to these concerns, Palaniswami advised cadres to avoid repeatedly discussing those who had left or betrayed the party.

Emphasising unity, he called upon party workers to stay motivated and work collectively to secure success in the forthcoming local body polls. He expressed confidence that the AIADMK would regain momentum, rise with renewed energy, and eventually return to power if cadres remain committed and avoid discouragement.

He further stressed the importance of strengthening grassroots-level organisation, urging district leaders to actively engage with booth-level workers and address local issues effectively. According to him, consistent interaction with the public and swift response to their concerns would play a crucial role in rebuilding the party’s support base.

Palaniswami also highlighted the need for disciplined communication within the party, advising cadres to avoid internal differences in public forums. He reiterated that a united and focused approach would not only improve electoral prospects but also reinforce the party’s image as a strong and stable alternative in Tamil Nadu politics.