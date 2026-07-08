CM Vijay to visit meet stampede victims’ families in Karur

Chennai, July 8:

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur on Friday to meet the families of victims of last year’s tragic stampede and distribute government job appointment orders to one member from each affected family.

The visit marks his first to the textile town since assuming office and comes amid ongoing political and legal scrutiny over the incident.

The stampede occurred during a rally held in September last year in Velusamypuram, where a massive crowd had gathered for a campaign event of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The tragedy forced Vijay to abruptly end his programme and return to Chennai. The case later drew national attention, with the Supreme Court handing over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has since questioned Vijay multiple times.

In addition to previously announcing financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to each victim’s family, the Chief Minister had personally met them earlier to offer condolences. During this visit, he is also expected to distribute further welfare assistance, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rehabilitation and support.

The event, to be held at Atlas Kalaiarangam in Vennaimalai, will be conducted under strict security arrangements. ADGP (Law and Order) T.S. Anbu personally inspected the venue, reviewing seating arrangements, entry and exit points, and the Chief Minister’s convoy route. Officials said attendance would be restricted to around 5,000 people, primarily family members and authorised participants, with entry passes already being distributed.

Meanwhile, the visit has intensified political tensions. Opposition parties, including DMK, BJP, and AIADMK, have held Vijay responsible for the tragedy, while the TVK leadership has alleged a conspiracy by the then ruling DMK government. The DMK recently approached the Supreme Court seeking to restrain Vijay and his ministers from meeting victims’ families, citing concerns over witness tampering. However, the court reportedly criticised the move, viewing it as politically motivated.

As the investigation continues and political rhetoric escalates, Vijay’s visit is being closely watched both for its humanitarian significance and its broader political implications in Tamil Nadu’s evolving landscape.