TNEB rolls out new plan to curb power outages

Chennai, July 8:

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has introduced a new initiative aimed at reducing frequent power outages and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the state. The move comes in response to recurring “tripping” issues reported in certain substations, feeders, and network sections.

With over 3.5 crore consumers depending on the power supply, the state’s electricity network currently operates through around 1,910 substations, 283 upcoming substations, and more than 4.47 lakh distribution transformers. Despite this extensive infrastructure, repeated disruptions in select areas have led to maintenance challenges and inconvenience for consumers.

To address this, the Board has launched the Repeat Tripping Elimination Programme (RTEP), which focuses on identifying the root causes of power interruptions and implementing permanent engineering solutions. The programme mandates all regions and circles to systematically analyse tripping incidents and take corrective measures.

Key objectives of the initiative include reducing repeated outages in specific locations, strengthening monitoring systems, conducting scientific root cause analysis, and prioritising high-risk areas. Authorities have also been instructed to maintain detailed records of frequent tripping at substations and ensure timely intervention.

The guidelines further call for identifying technical issues such as busbar faults, transformer failures, feeder disruptions, cable defects, relay malfunctions, and overload conditions. By addressing these problems through a structured and scientific approach, the Board aims to significantly improve the reliability and stability of power distribution across Tamil Nadu.

Officials said the initiative marks a major step toward building a more resilient power infrastructure and delivering consistent electricity supply to consumers statewide.