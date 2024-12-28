Pongal Jallikattu planned at over 400 locations

Chennai, Dec 28: The Tamil Nadu government has planned to organize Jallikattu events across more than 400 locations in 18 districts during the Pongal festival, according to Navaneetha Krishnan, Additional Special Project Officer, Department of Animal Husbandry.

He stated that Tamil Nadu will witness four types of traditional bull-taming sports, including Jallikattu, Eruthu Viduthal, Manju Virattu, and Vadamadu, across the state. Jallikattu competitions will be held in districts such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Karur, Dindigul, Trichy, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Ariyalur.

Other events like Eruthu Viduthal, Manju Virattu, and Vadamadu will take place in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, and Pudukottai’s Aranthangi region.

Different indigenous bull breeds will participate in these events. The Pulikulam bulls will take part in regions like Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. Kangeyam bulls will compete in districts such as Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Ranipet, and Vellore. Bulls of the Umbalachery breed will participate in districts like Namakkal and Pudukottai.

The Jallikattu events will be held from January to May under the supervision of the police, fire department, public works department, health department, and animal husbandry department, adhering to the government-issued guidelines.

To participate or organize Jallikattu, individuals must register in advance on the newly launched website, www.jallikattu.tn.gov.in. Applicants must provide details such as district, village name, bull owner’s name, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and additional bull-related information.