Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat

Manmohan Singh, former prime minister widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reform programme, was cremated with full state honours Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Manmohan Singh’s daughter lit his funeral pyre at the crematorium in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and top Congress leaders.

The final journey of former prime minister Manmohan Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader.

The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Manmohan Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of “Manmohan Singh Amar Rahe”.

Manmohan Singh’s funeral was conducted in the Sikh tradition as priests chanted hymns, after his body, draped in the Indian flag, was carried through the capital on a flower-decked carriage pulled by a ceremonial army truck.

The flag was removed and the body covered with a saffron cloth before it was placed on the pyre.

Singh’s mortal remains were taken to the AICC headquarters from his residence on 3 Motilal Nehru Road, a little before 9am.

The mortal remains were kept inside the AICC headquarters for about an hour, with several top leaders of the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, paying their last respects, among others.

Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, and one of his daughters also laid a wreath on his body and paid their last respects.