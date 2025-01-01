Bumrah named captain of CA’s Test team of year

Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday recognised for his splendid performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Cricket Australia named the Indian pace spearhead as the captain of its Test team of the year, which also features Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bumrah has been the best bowler in Test cricket in 2024 with 71 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 30.16.

“One of the greatest calendar years by a bowler ever; not since Dale Steyn’s 74-wicket 2008 has a pace bowler been as prolific and not since Imran Khan’s 1982 (62 victims at 13.29) has one taken them at a better rate,” CA, the game’s governing body in the country, said of Bumrah.

“Yes, he has torched Australia amid of the greatest tours by a visiting quick of all-time, but he also cleaned up England with 19 poles in four Tests on unhelpful home surfaces as every other seamer went around the park.