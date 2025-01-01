Commercial LPG prices slashed in Delhi

Commercial LPG cylinders’ price has been slashed from January 1, bringing relief in the New Year. The cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has dropped to ₹1,804, down from ₹1,818.5.

However, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged. On Wednesday, fuel (ATF) prices also dropped by 1.54 per cent.

The recent price cut follows five consecutive months of hikes in commercial LPG prices. Commercial LPG rates increased by ₹172.5 per 19-kg cylinder in five price hikes.

Prior to August, four rounds of price cuts had also resulted in a reduction of ₹148 for the 19-kg cylinder.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,756, while in Kolkata, it is priced at ₹1,911, and in Chennai, the cost is ₹1,966.

Prices of LPG vary from state to state and are also due to value-added tax and other local taxes.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households is still ₹803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

ATF prices

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was also reduced January onwards by ₹1,401.37 per kilolitre, or 1.54 per cent in Delhi which is one of the busiest airports in the country, reported News18.

At a recent GST council meeting, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that ATF would not be included under GST.