Gold prices rise in Chennai to start the New Year

Chennai witnessed an increase in gold prices on Wednesday, January 1, with the yellow metal climbing by Rs 320 per sovereign. The price now stands at Rs 57,200 per sovereign, reflecting a rise in demand as the new year begins.

In line with this increase, the price of gold per gram has gone up by Rs 40, making it Rs 7,150 per gram.

Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations in recent days. On December 30, gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign but dropped to Rs 56,880 per sovereign on December 31. However, with the start of 2025, prices have returned to Rs 57,200 per sovereign, signaling a steady demand.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable at Rs 98 per gram, providing some consistency in the market amidst fluctuating gold prices.

This trend is expected to attract attention from both investors and consumers as they assess market dynamics in the coming days.