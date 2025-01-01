TN welcomes 2025 with grand celebrations & festive fervour

As the clock struck midnight, Tamil Nadu welcomed the year 2025 with an explosion of music, dance, and jubilant celebrations. Across the state, people gathered in large numbers at hotels, beach houses, and places of worship, ushering in the New Year with joy and fervor.

In Chennai, the celebrations were particularly vibrant, with revelers flocking to popular spots like Marina Beach and Elliots Beach. Roads leading to these iconic destinations were bustling with activity as people cut cakes, exchanged greetings, and soaked in the festive atmosphere. Hotels across the city hosted special music and dance performances, attracting enthusiastic crowds and adding a touch of grandeur to the night.

Enhanced Security Measures

To ensure public safety, the city police implemented comprehensive security arrangements. Key locations were secured with barricades, and traffic management measures were in place to prevent any untoward incidents. Hotels and resorts along East Coast Road (ECR), Besant Nagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), and Mahabalipuram, which hosted numerous New Year parties, were closely monitored by police teams.

Additional efforts included 25 mobile road safety teams and 25 surveillance teams patrolling the streets to curb illegal activities, such as street racing, ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration for all.

Festivities at Marina Beach

Marina Beach was a focal point of the celebrations, with thousands gathering as early as 8 pm. The excitement peaked at midnight, as chants of “Happy New Year” echoed through the crowd. Warm greetings, cheerful laughter, and the cutting of special cakes added to the collective joy, creating unforgettable moments for everyone present.

Spiritual Celebrations

The New Year also began with prayers and spiritual offerings, as devotees thronged temples and churches across Tamil Nadu. Prominent places of worship, including TTD Devasthanam in T. Nagar, Triplicane Parthasarathy Temple, and Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple, witnessed large crowds. Temple authorities ensured smooth darshan experiences for devotees through meticulous arrangements.

In churches, special midnight masses marked the beginning of 2025, with many attending early morning services to seek blessings for the year ahead.

A Spectacle of Unity and Joy

Tamil Nadu’s welcoming of 2025 was not merely a change of calendar but a celebration of unity, togetherness, and shared happiness. From lively parties to heartfelt prayers, the festivities reflected the state’s diverse spirit, leaving everyone hopeful for a prosperous year ahead.