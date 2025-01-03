Djokovic beats Monfils, reaches Brisbane QFs

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic displayed his dominance at the Brisbane International on Thursday, cruising past Gael Monfils in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

With the Australian Open just around the corner, the 37-year-old Serb showcased his imperious form, extending his winning streak against Monfils to 20 consecutive matches.

While Djokovic and Monfils engaged in an entertaining encounter, the former world number one maintained control throughout the 72-minute match.

Djokovic’s next challenge will be against the towering American, Reilly Opelka, as he continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title at the upcoming Australian Open.

Alongside Djokovic’s impressive performance, the day also witnessed the emergence of rising stars Mirra Andreeva and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who showcased their potential on the court.

The 17-year-old Russian, Andreeva, demolished Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-0 in the women’s draw, while Mpetshi Perricard, a 21-year-old Frenchman, defeated fourth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to advance to the men’s quarter-finals.

Andreeva, who started the year ranked 16th in the world, is tipped by many to challenge for a Grand Slam in 2025, with her sights set on cracking the top 10 this season.

Meanwhile, Mpetshi Perricard, known for his powerful serve, continued his impressive run, firing 20 aces against the more experienced Tiafoe after serving 36 aces in his previous match against Nick Kyrgios.

