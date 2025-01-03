Tanker overturns on Kovai flyover; Gas leak sparks panic

Coimbatore, Jan 3: A gas tanker overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore early this morning (Jan. 3), causing a major accident. The tanker began leaking cooking gas, triggering fear among residents in the vicinity. Efforts are underway to remove the tanker safely. Coimbatore, Jan 3: A gas tanker overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore early this morning (Jan. 3), causing a major accident. The tanker began leaking cooking gas, triggering fear among residents in the vicinity. Efforts are underway to remove the tanker safely.

The accident occurred when the tanker, negotiating a curve on the flyover, lost balance and overturned. The bullet tanker detached from the main vehicle and rolled across the flyover. The impact caused a significant gas leak from the bullet tanker. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene and are working to control the leakage by spraying water on the tanker.

The tanker driver, who miraculously escaped with minor injuries, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by poor visibility due to fog.

As a precautionary measure, police have suspended traffic on the flyover and diverted vehicles to alternative routes. Residents in the area remain anxious as the gas continues to leak from the tanker.

The Coimbatore District Collector announced a holiday for all schools within a 500-meter radius of the accident site to ensure safety.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravanan Sundar visited the site and stated, “Evacuation of residents within a one-kilometer radius is underway. An emergency response vehicle is en route from Tiruchirappalli. Once it arrives, the process of removing the bullet tanker will commence. Preparations are already in progress to extract the gas safely from the tanker.”

The rescue operation involves the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), revenue department officials, fire and rescue personnel, and Indian Oil Corporation authorities. Efforts to secure the area and prevent further escalation are ongoing.