Cash-for-votes case: ED raids Durai Murugan, Son 

Vellore, Jan 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting multiple searches at properties linked to Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan and his son, Vellore MP Kathir Anand, in connection with a 2019 Income Tax case. The raids are reportedly related to cash-for-votes allegations during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The searches are being conducted at five locations across Tamil Nadu, including Durai Murugan’s residence in Katpadi, Anand’s house in the same locality, Kingston Engineering College in Christianpet, and premises associated with Durai Murugan’s aide, ‘Poonchalai’ Srinivasan.

Durai Murugan, a senior leader of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its general secretary, is a close ally of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He was also a trusted confidant of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The controversy dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where IT officials seized over ₹10 crore from premises allegedly linked to Anand’s associates in Vellore. This led to the cancellation of elections in the Vellore constituency. The cash was reportedly intended for voter bribery, and the subsequent probe implicated Anand and his associates.

The ED raids come as part of an ongoing investigation into these allegations. In 2019, IT officials raided properties belonging to Srinivasan and his cousin Damodaran, seizing ₹10.48 crore from Damodaran’s residence. The seizure led to a formal case against Anand and his associates, which remains under investigation.

This is not the first instance of DMK ministers facing scrutiny from the ED. Ministers Senthil Balaji and K. Ponmudy are also under investigation for alleged money laundering. Balaji was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court and reinstated as a minister in the Stalin cabinet.

The latest ED actions have added to the political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties likely to use this as ammunition against the ruling DMK in the coming days. Further developments in the investigation are awaited.