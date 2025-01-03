Distribution of Pongal gift tokens begins in TN

The distribution of Pongal gift tokens for ration cardholders has commenced across Tamil Nadu today. The distribution of Pongal gift tokens for ration cardholders has commenced across Tamil Nadu today.

In celebration of the Pongal festival, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a special gift package for ration cardholders, including 1 kg of raw rice, sugar, and a whole sugarcane per family. This initiative aims to benefit 2.20 crore ration cardholders in the state.

Following the government’s announcement, tokens for the Pongal gift package were sent to all public distribution system (PDS) shops. It was earlier stated that PDS employees would distribute these tokens directly to the beneficiaries by visiting their homes.

In line with this, ration shop employees have started delivering the tokens to beneficiaries’ homes today. The distribution process has officially begun across all districts, ensuring that eligible families receive their tokens for the Pongal gift package.

This initiative is expected to bring festive cheer to millions of families in Tamil Nadu, aligning with the government’s efforts to support its citizens during the harvest festival.