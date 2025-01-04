Bomb threat to Anna University 

A bomb threat targeting the prestigious Anna University in Chennai has caused a wave of panic and tension. The university, which recently faced significant controversy after a female student reported a case of sexual harassment, has been under intense scrutiny. The incident triggered protests from opposition parties and raised serious questions about the safety of female students on campus. Amidst these challenges, Anna University has been on high alert, enforcing strict security measures. A bomb threat targeting the prestigious Anna University in Chennai has caused a wave of panic and tension. The university, which recently faced significant controversy after a female student reported a case of sexual harassment, has been under intense scrutiny. The incident triggered protests from opposition parties and raised serious questions about the safety of female students on campus. Amidst these challenges, Anna University has been on high alert, enforcing strict security measures.

In this already sensitive situation, the bomb threat came as a shock. An anonymous email was sent to the university administration, claiming that a bomb would explode on campus. Alarmed by the message, the university authorities immediately informed the police.

Bomb squad experts, accompanied by sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of various locations across the campus. The police also joined the investigation, leaving no stone unturned. After hours of meticulous searches, no explosives were found, and it was concluded that the threat was a hoax.