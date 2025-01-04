Three school officials arrested for child’s death in campus

Vikravandi, Jan 4: Three officials of a private school in Vikravandi have been arrested following the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl who fell into a septic tank on the school premises. Vikravandi, Jan 4: Three officials of a private school in Vikravandi have been arrested following the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl who fell into a septic tank on the school premises.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Emilda, the school correspondent; Dominic Mary, the principal; and Angel, the class teacher.

The incident took place place when Liya Lakshmi, a UKG student, was playing near the septic tank during school hours. The iron cover of the tank, which had reportedly become loose, collapsed, causing the child to fall into the tank.

Teachers and school staff made frantic efforts to rescue her, but by the time she was pulled out and rushed to the hospital, Liya was unresponsive. Doctors later confirmed that she had passed away.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the grieving family and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to support them during this devastating time.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and the local community, with many questioning the lack of proper safety measures on the school premises. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies in the future.