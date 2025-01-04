Veteran nuclear scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram dies

Mumbai, Jan 4: Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday (January 4, 2025), according to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). He was 88. Mumbai, Jan 4: Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday (January 4, 2025), according to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). He was 88.

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, a DAE official said.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, an eminent physicist and one of India’s most distinguished scientists, this morning [4 January 2025] at 3:20 a.m. Dr. Chidambaram’s unparalleled contributions to India’s scientific and strategic capabilities and his visionary leadership in science and technology will forever be remembered,” a statement issued by the DAE said.

Born in 1936, Mr. Chidambaram was an alumnus of Presidency College in Chennai and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Mr. Chidambaram held numerous prestigious positions throughout his career, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India (2001–2018), director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (1990-1993), chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, and secretary to the government of India, DAE (1993-2000).

He also served as chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (1994–1995).