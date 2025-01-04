India 141/6, lead Australia by 145 runs at Stumps

Rishabh Pant dished out an emphatic show on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Sydney as he smashed the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in Tests, taking 29 deliveries to reach the milestone. The southpaw also holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in this format, which he achieved in 28 deliveries against Sri Lanka in 2022. Pat Cummins eventually dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter for 61(33). After Pant’s departure things slowed down a bit as India finished the day at 141/6, lead by 145. Ravindra Jadeja (8) and Washington Sundar (6) will resume proceedings on Day 3. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave India a quick start in the second innings after they bowled out Australia for 181. The pair added 42 runs for the opening wicket before Scott Boland injected twin blows and removed both the openers. He then removed Virat Kohli for 6 as the star batter once again fell prey to a ball coming outside the off-stump line. Beau Webster, who had slammed a half-century earlier in the day, joined the act and removed Shubman Gill for 13. Nitish Reddy once again failed to replicate his previous performances with the bat and was dismissed for 4. Meanwhile, the pace combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj gave India a perfect start to the day as Australia resumed proceedings from the overnight total of 9/1. It started with Bumrah getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne, following which Siraj joined the party and removed Sam Konstas and Travis Head in the same over. Steve Smith and Webster then stitched a 50-plus stand before Prasidh Krishna provided India with the breakthrough. He removed Smith, who was caught by Rahul at slips for 33. Australia reached 101/5 at Lunch, following which Krishna struck once again and cleaned up Alex Carey for 21. But there was some bad news too as Bumrah went off the field after bowling just one over in the second session and was then taken to hospital for scans. The Indian captain returned to the ground and was seen jogging up the stairs towards dressing room while the Indian second innings was underway. In Bumrah’s absence Nitish Reddy stepped up and struck in consecutive deliveries, following which Krishna rejoined the party and removed Webster. Siraj then inflicted the final blow.