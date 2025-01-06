CM MK Stalin Slams Governor RN Ravi for Skipping Assembly Address

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticized Governor RN Ravi for abruptly leaving the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) without delivering the customary inaugural address on the first day of the Assembly session. Stalin labeled the Governor’s actions as “childish” and accused him of persistently disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu and its government.

The Governor’s walkout followed his objection to what he termed as “disrespect” to the Constitution and the national anthem. However, Stalin pointed out that the Governor’s role is to deliver the government’s prepared speech, as per democratic traditions.

“According to the Constitution, it is the democratic tradition for the Governor to read the government’s address at the beginning of the year in the Assembly. He has made it his habit to violate the tradition. It is childish that the Governor, who omitted and included portions of the speech in the previous years, has left without reading it this time,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Stalin also questioned RN Ravi’s commitment to his constitutional responsibilities, asking, “Why should someone unwilling to discharge his Constitutional duty continue to remain in office… is a question that lingers on in everyone’s minds.”

The incident marks another chapter in the ongoing discord between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi. Stalin expressed frustration over what he termed as the Governor’s pattern of undermining the government and the legislative assembly, which recently celebrated its centenary.

“This is unbecoming of the position he holds. The Governor has continuously insulted the people of Tamil Nadu, the government elected by them, and the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” Stalin added.

The political tussle between the DMK-led state government and Governor RN Ravi has been intensifying, with repeated disagreements over governance and the Governor’s role. This latest episode is expected to further strain relations between the two.