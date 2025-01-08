AIADMK expels Dist Secy held in child sexual assault casse

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has announced the expulsion of Sudhakar, the 103rd ward secretary of the party, from his primary membership following his arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Anna Nagar child sexual assault case. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has announced the expulsion of Sudhakar, the 103rd ward secretary of the party, from his primary membership following his arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Anna Nagar child sexual assault case.

The incident of sexual assault on a minor in Chennai’s Anna Nagar created widespread outrage. Acting on the directives of the Supreme Court, a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the matter. During the investigation, Sudhakar was arrested for allegedly supporting Satheesh, the main accused in the case.

In a statement, EPS said, “Due to actions that have brought disrepute to the party and violated party discipline, P. Sudhakar, the AIADMK ward secretary of Anna Nagar (West) in South Chennai North (West) District, is removed from all responsibilities, including his primary membership, effective immediately.”

The statement further instructed party members to avoid any association with Sudhakar, emphasizing the AIADMK’s stance on maintaining its integrity and discipline.