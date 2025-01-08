GCC issues advisory ahead of Bhogi festival

As the Bhogi festival approaches, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has urged citizens to refrain from burning plastic and other harmful materials during celebrations. As the Bhogi festival approaches, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has urged citizens to refrain from burning plastic and other harmful materials during celebrations.

Traditionally, the Bhogi festival involves burning unused or old items like clothes, plastic, rubber tubes, and tires to symbolize discarding the old and welcoming the new. However, this practice contributes significantly to air pollution and poses health risks to the public.

The GCC has advised residents across its 15 zones and all wards to avoid burning items like plastics, tires, and old fabrics. Instead, the corporation has encouraged people to segregate these materials and hand them over to municipal sanitation workers for proper disposal.

This measure aims to reduce air pollution and ensure a healthier environment for all citizens during the festive season.

The advisory reflects Chennai Corporation’s commitment to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly practices during traditional celebrations.