AP CM Chandrababu Naidu flays DMK, Congress for stalling Women’s Bill

Coimbatore, Apr 20:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu kickstarted his two-day campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Thursday Assembly elections, by launching a broadside against the ruling DMK-led alliance and its partner Congress.

Addressing a gathering of business leaders, professionals, and NDA candidates in Coimbatore while launching a strong critique of the DMK-Congress alliance.

Soon after landing in this Textile city from Vijayawada and after a media interaction, he launched his campaign in the Textile city canvassing votes for BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, and candidates of the AIADMK heading the NDA.

Addressing an election rally, Naidu urged voters to support the NDA candidates contesting from various constituencies, including Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), Amman K. Arjun (Coimbatore South), K.R. Jayaraman (Singanallur), Arun Kumar (Koundampalayam), and Kandaswamy (Sulur and called upon the electorate to ensure their victory for the state’s development and future.

In his address, he highlighted the deep cultural and historic ties between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, recalling the legacy of late TDP stalwart N. T. Rama Rao and his contribution to the Telugu Ganga project, which supplies water to Chennai.

He also highlighted his own personal connection with Tamil Nadu, saying his marriage took place in Chennai and that Tamil-speaking communities reside in his Assembly constituency, Kuppam.