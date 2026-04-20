We are battling to protect TN: Udhayanidhi

Chennai, Apr 20:

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin intensified the DMK’s campaign in the Sholinganallur constituency, rallying support for party candidates and launching a sharp attack on opposition parties ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers and the public, Udhayanidhi framed the polls as a crucial political battle, reiterating that it is a fight to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests and identity. He warned against what he described as growing interference from the Union government, stating that the fight is not just about governance but about safeguarding the rights of the state.

Echoing his broader campaign pitch, he said the contest is a “battle to protect Tamil Nadu,” urging voters to decisively back the DMK alliance.

Taking aim at the AIADMK and BJP, Udhayanidhi alleged that their alliance would hinder the state’s progress and compromise its autonomy. He criticised the opposition for aligning with forces that, according to him, do not prioritise Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

He further urged cadres to strengthen grassroots outreach in the final phase of campaigning, emphasising the need for a strong mandate.

Highlighting the achievements of the DMK government, Udhayanidhi pointed to welfare schemes and development initiatives implemented under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, presenting them as evidence of the party’s governance model. He called on voters to continue supporting the DMK to ensure sustained development and social justice.

The campaign event witnessed enthusiastic participation from party workers and local residents, reflecting the heightened political activity in the constituency.

With campaigning entering its final stretch, Udhayanidhi’s visit underscores the DMK’s focus on consolidating urban constituencies like Sholinganallur, which are expected to play a key role in determining the outcome of the elections.