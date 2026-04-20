Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, AIADMK at Colachel Rally

Colachel, Apr 20:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi intensified the Congress campaign in Tamil Nadu with a public meeting in Colachel, where he launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Union government and its allies, positioning the polls as a fight to protect democracy and state rights.

Addressing a large gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to control states like Tamil Nadu from Delhi. He reiterated his broader criticism of the ruling dispensation, stating that “the democratic system is under attack,” and warned that such trends threaten the federal structure of the country. He also emphasised the importance of safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s identity, language, and rights.

In a direct political attack, Rahul Gandhi targeted the AIADMK, alleging that the party had lost its independence due to its association with the BJP. Echoing remarks he made at other campaign events, he said the party had been “eaten up from inside” and reduced to a “hollow shell,” arguing that it no longer represents the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Congress leader also criticised key policies of the Union government, particularly on issues like delimitation and representation. He argued that attempts to redraw electoral boundaries could weaken the voice of southern states and marginalised communities, including OBCs and Dalits. He cautioned that such moves were not about empowerment but about reshaping political power.

Highlighting the stakes of the upcoming Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi urged voters to support the DMK-led alliance, stating that the elections is about protecting constitutional values, social justice, and regional autonomy.

He stressed that Tamil Nadu has historically resisted central dominance and would continue to do so.