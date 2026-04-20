Stalin condemns IT raid on TNCC chief

Chennai, Apr 20:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has strongly condemned the Income Tax raid on Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai, alleging that it was a calculated move to disrupt election campaigning.

In a strongly worded statement, Stalin said, “I strongly condemn the conspiracy to halt the campaign of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai.”

He accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to suppress Opposition leaders at a crucial juncture, with less than 48 hours remaining for campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election 2026.

Stalin further stated that such actions reflect a disregard for democratic principles. “Forgetting that India is a democratic nation, the Union government is indulging in excesses to paralyse the Opposition due to fear of defeat,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would respond decisively. “The people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting reply to these actions,” Stalin added, framing the incident as an attempt to intimidate political opponents and influence the electoral process.