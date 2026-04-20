‘BJP cannot grow in TN, says Stalin, Asserts AIADMK’s mask will be exposed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has launched a sharp political attack on the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the party cannot establish a foothold in the state and that its alliance partner AIADMK’s “true face” would soon be exposed.

Addressing an election campaign rally, Stalin accused the NDA of misleading the people of Tamil Nadu and attempting to weaken the state’s development through false narratives. He alleged that criticisms made by the BJP and its allies against Tamil Nadu were aimed at derailing its growth and undermining its governance model.

Taking aim at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Stalin suggested that the party was no longer functioning independently and would eventually be unmasked before the electorate. He also questioned the role of the NDA alliance in the state, arguing that it had failed to deliver tangible benefits to Tamil Nadu despite being in power at the Centre.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP-led Centre had not provided adequate financial support to Tamil Nadu and challenged its leaders to list concrete contributions made to the state. He reiterated that the Dravidian model of governance would continue to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests and urged voters to reject what he described as divisive politics.

With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election 2026 approaching, Stalin’s remarks signal an intensifying political battle, with both the DMK-led alliance and the NDA sharpening their rhetoric in the final stretch of campaigning.