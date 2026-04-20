Virudhunagar: Death toll rises to 25 in cracker factory blasts

Chennai, April 20:

The death toll in the devastating twin explosions at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has risen to 25, with four more victims succumbing to severe burn injuries.

Officials confirmed that the deceased include 19 women, four men, and a child, while one body remains unidentified due to extensive charring.

According to reports, the first explosion occurred at the Vanaja cracker unit during the mixing of chemicals, allegedly triggered by friction amid extreme heatwave conditions. The powerful blast reduced at least four structures to rubble, where around 40 to 50 workers were present.

Rescue teams rushed to the site, but a second explosion occurred shortly after, injuring 17 more people, including police and fire service personnel. In total, 25 people sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Emergency responders from Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Sivakasi carried out prolonged rescue operations, retrieving bodies and injured workers from the debris. The intensity of the blasts left several victims charred beyond recognition, complicating identification efforts.

Authorities reported that body parts were scattered across the site, highlighting the scale of the tragedy.

Preliminary findings indicate serious violations of safety norms. While regulations permit only 11 to 12 workers at a time, significantly more were reportedly engaged at the unit. Workers were also found operating outside designated sheds, increasing exposure to risk.

The factory, owned by Muthumanickam, is said to have had a valid license, but the owner has gone absconding. Police have formed special teams to trace and arrest him.

The tragedy has deeply affected nearby villages, particularly Servaikaranpatti, which alone lost 19 residents. Grief-stricken families and locals staged protests, refusing to accept the bodies until adequate compensation is announced. They alleged that the unit functioned despite it being a holiday for firecracker factories, forcing workers to report for extra wages.

Condolences poured in from across the country. Droupadi Murmu, Narendra Modi, M. K. Stalin, Priyanka Gandhi, K. Selvaperunthagai, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Anbumani Ramadoss expressed grief and solidarity with the victims’ families.

District officials, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police, visited the site and are overseeing relief efforts.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the incident, focusing on safety violations and accountability.

The explosions, among the worst in recent years, have once again raised serious concerns over enforcement of safety norms in Tamil Nadu’s firecracker industry.