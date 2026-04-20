TVK’s entry will impact DMK alliance more: EPS

Chennai, Apr 20:

In a significant political remark ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has said that the entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, will have a greater impact on the ruling alliance headed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) than on the AIADMK.

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami dismissed suggestions that TVK could dent the AIADMK’s voter base. He maintained that his party’s support remains stable and intact across the state, and expressed confidence that the emergence of a new political force would not weaken AIADMK’s electoral prospects. Instead, he argued that TVK’s presence is likely to split votes within the DMK-led alliance, thereby affecting its overall performance.

The AIADMK leader’s comments come at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasingly multi-cornered contest, with new entrants attempting to make inroads into traditional vote banks.

Political observers note that TVK’s appeal, particularly among youth and first-time voters, could influence voting patterns in several constituencies.

However, EPS sought to turn this factor to his advantage, suggesting that any fragmentation of votes would work against the ruling alliance.

Palaniswami also used the opportunity to reiterate AIADMK’s positioning as a strong alternative to the DMK government. He emphasised that the party remains focused on consolidating its base while reaching out to undecided voters.