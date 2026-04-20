Court adjourns divorce case of Vijay–Sangeetha

Chennai, Apr 20:

The ongoing divorce proceedings between Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam have taken another turn, with the case being adjourned in court, further prolonging one of the most closely watched personal disputes in Tamil Nadu’s public sphere.

The legal battle began earlier in 2026 when Sangeetha filed for divorce before the Chengalpattu court, seeking dissolution of their long-standing marriage. The couple, who married in 1999, have two children and were widely seen as one of Kollywood’s most stable families.

According to court filings, the petition was submitted under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, with Sangeetha also seeking interim residential rights during the course of the case.

Reports indicate that the couple had been living separately for nearly two years before the legal move, suggesting a prolonged period of marital strain rather than a sudden breakdown.

The latest development in the case is the adjournment of the hearing, which was scheduled to take place in April 2026. While specific reasons for the adjournment have not been officially disclosed, such delays are common in family court proceedings, often allowing time for further legal consultations or the possibility of reconciliation.

The adjournment means that the matter remains unresolved, with both parties expected to reappear before the court at a later date.

Parallel to court proceedings, reports suggest that discussions between the two sides have been ongoing regarding a possible mutual settlement. Negotiations have reportedly included financial arrangements and provisions concerning their children.