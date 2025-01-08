From a Tamil-medium school to ISRO chief: The inspiring journey of V Narayanan

In a remarkable turn of events, V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairman of ISRO, succeeding Dr. S. Somanath, whose tenure is coming to an end. Hailing from Melattuvilai, a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, Narayanan’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and dedication. In a remarkable turn of events, V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairman of ISRO, succeeding Dr. S. Somanath, whose tenure is coming to an end. Hailing from Melattuvilai, a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, Narayanan’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and dedication.

Born into a modest farming family, Narayanan is the eldest son of the late Vanniyaperumal and S. Thangammal. He and his siblings studied in a Tamil-medium school without a proper roof. Despite these challenges, their father prioritized their education, encouraging them to excel in their studies.

Narayanan recalls how, in 1969, as a first-grade student, his teachers spoke about humans landing on the Moon, an event that left an indelible mark on his young mind. A bright student, Narayanan passed his 10th grade with distinction and went on to pursue a diploma in engineering at a government polytechnic, as suggested by his father.

Remarkably, Narayanan’s family home received electricity only when he was in the 9th grade. Until then, he and his siblings studied under kerosene lamps. His thirst for knowledge and determination led him to achieve numerous academic milestones, including an AMIE in Mechanical Engineering and an M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He also earned a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering.

Narayanan began his career at ISRO in 1984 and has since served in various critical roles over 40 years. He is currently the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram. Under his leadership, ISRO has made significant advancements in cryogenic propulsion, contributing to India’s space exploration successes.

Notably, Narayanan was instrumental in the development of the powerful cryogenic engine used in the LVM-3 rocket, which played a key role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. His technical expertise and leadership have earned him several accolades, including:

The Team Award for designing the Cryogenic Propulsion System

Awards from the Aeronautical Society of India for contributions to aerospace technology

Recognition from the High Energy Material Society for his work in space science.

Narayanan also chaired the committee that analyzed the challenges faced during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, offering valuable insights that contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3.

On the personal front, Narayanan is married to Dr. Kalaisaraj’s second daughter, Kavitha Raj. The couple has two children: Divya, who works in a multinational company, and Kalesh, who is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science.

Narayanan’s rise from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of India’s space program is a source of inspiration. As ISRO’s new Chairman, he is poised to lead India’s space exploration to greater heights, building on a legacy of excellence and innovation.