AIADMK MLAs wear black shirts amid sexual assault controversy

ADMK MLAs on Wednesday were seen wearing black shirts for the third day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session. AIADMK is likely to raise the issue of the alleged Anna University sexual assault case.

Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna University alleged sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session is scheduled to start shortly with a Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday witnessed high drama on its first day of the winter session as the opposition parties were holding protests at the Secretariat against the alleged sexual assault case.

On Day 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session of 2025, Governor R N Ravi did not deliver his customary address, citing a serious issue concerning the National Anthem.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December, Chennai Police had said. One person had been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus.