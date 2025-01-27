Erode East bypoll: Booth slip distribution begins from today

The distribution of booth slips for the upcoming bypoll in the Erode East constituency commenced on Monday, January 27. The process, involving 237 Anganwadi workers, will continue until February 1.

The by-election, scheduled for February 5, was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan. He had won the seat in a bypoll conducted after the passing of his son, Thirumahan Everaa, in January 2023.

To ensure smooth polling, 237 polling stations have been established, with additional personnel to oversee the process. A total of 284 officials have been assigned, including principal, first-level, second-level, and third-level officers, along with 58 fourth-level officers. Around 1,200 voters are registered for this bypoll, with a total of 1,194 officials deployed on duty.

Earlier, on January 23, postal voting began for senior citizens above 85 years and differently-abled individuals, ensuring inclusivity in the electoral process. The preparations reflect a concerted effort to conduct the bypoll efficiently and effectively.