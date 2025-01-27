SC halts further action in EPS case

The Supreme Court has stayed further proceedings in a case against AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). The case pertains to allegations of non-disclosure of assets in his election affidavit. The Madras High Court had earlier directed an investigation into the matter. The Supreme Court has stayed further proceedings in a case against AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). The case pertains to allegations of non-disclosure of assets in his election affidavit. The Madras High Court had earlier directed an investigation into the matter.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the petition filed by EPS challenging the Madras High Court’s order, issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the complainant. The bench sought responses from both parties regarding the allegations and the High Court’s directive for investigation.

Background of the Case

The case originated from allegations that EPS had deliberately concealed certain asset details in his election affidavit while filing his nomination for the Assembly elections. The complainant had approached the Madras High Court, seeking an inquiry into the matter. Acting on the petition, the High Court ordered an investigation to determine the validity of the claims.

Challenging the High Court’s order, EPS filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court. His legal team argued that the allegations were baseless and politically motivated. They also contended that the High Court’s directive for an investigation was unwarranted and sought its dismissal.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the preliminary arguments, granted an interim stay on further action based on the High Court’s order. The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government and the complainant to file their responses to EPS’s petition.

This case has garnered significant attention in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. As a prominent leader of the AIADMK and a key opposition figure, EPS’s legal battles are being closely followed by his supporters and political opponents.

The matter is expected to have further hearings in the Supreme Court, where the validity of the High Court’s order and the allegations against EPS will be scrutinized.