Vengai Vayal: CB-CID files petition in Special Court

In the Vengaivayal case, the CB-CID has filed a petition in the Pudukkottai Special Court to remove provisions under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and transfer the case to the Judicial Magistrate Court.

The case involves the contamination of a drinking water tank with human excreta in Vengaivayal village, Pudukkottai district. After over two years of investigation, the CB-CID filed a chargesheet naming three individuals – Muthukrishnan, Sudarshan, and Muraliraja – as accused. It was alleged that Muthukrishnan and Sudarshan committed the act, while Muraliraja spread false information.

The chargesheet indicated that the act was done to settle personal scores with the panchayat president’s husband and claimed no outsiders were involved. However, this report faced criticism from political parties like VCK and CPI(M), which demanded the case be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

The CB-CID petitioned to exclude the SC/ST Act, citing that the accused belong to the Scheduled Caste community. The move has sparked debates and raised concerns over inconsistencies in the chargesheet, with some opposing the acceptance of the report.

When the BJP demanded a probe by the CBI authorities in the Vengavayal incident, why didn’t Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan ask for the same then, asked H Raja

was he who had sought the CBI probe in the Vengavayal incident. Then, the VCK leader remained silent and had woken up now seeking Central agency to investigate.

The State government’s inefficiency has been exposed in every sphere. When the affected people had staged agitations and demanded justice, the TN Police had booked the SCs as accused in the Vengavayal incident. “What a shame….” It only showed the inefficiency of the government, he lamented.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged the court not to accept the chargesheet and called for a CBI investigation into the sensitive case. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam echoed VCK’s call and demanded the DMK government to hand over the case to the central agency to nab the “real culprits.”

Thirumavalavan expressed shock at the police’s final report, which named three Dalits as the perpetrators. He claimed that the police’s actions suggested they were attempting to safeguard the actual culprits. He further argued that the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation to track down the persons involved in the case.