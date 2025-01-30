Steve Smith scores 10,000th run in Sri Lanka

Galle, Jan 30: After starting his innings with a milestone single that took him to 10,000 Test runs, Steve Smith registered his 35th Test century for Australia on day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Galle, Jan 30: After starting his innings with a milestone single that took him to 10,000 Test runs, Steve Smith registered his 35th Test century for Australia on day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Walking in at number four, Smith cruised to a breezy century after putting on a hefty partnership with opener Usman Khawaja. Smith’s 35th Test century in only his 205th innings put him third on the all-time charts, only behind Ricky Ponting (195) and Sachin Tendulkar (200) in terms of innings.

Overall, Smith is only the seventh Test batter to reach 35 Test centuries after Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), Rahul Dravid (36) and Joe Root (36).