FIH: Vandana Katariya named in India’s team 

Veteran striker Vandana Katariya was on Wednesday named in the 24-member Indian women’s hockey team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League, beginning next month, while teenage forward Sonam was included as a standby.

India will face England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany twice each from February 15.

Dynamic midfielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the Indian team with forward Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy.

Katariya, who was not a part of the squad for the women’s Asian Champions Trophy, along with defenders Nikki Pradhan and Jyoti Chhatri, midfielder Baljeet Kaur and forwards Mumtaz Khan and Rutaja Dadas have been added to the squad.

“This team brings a good blend of experienced players and exciting young talent, which will be crucial as we face top-level competition in the tournament. Our focus has been on building a balanced squad, with strong options in every position,” Indian women’s hocke