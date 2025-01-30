Anatomic lung resection linked to improved survival for early-stage lung cancer: Study

The study analysed outcomes for more than 32,000 stage 1A NSCLC patients using data from the STS General Thoracic Surgery Database (STS GTSD), with long-term follow-up linked to the National Death Index and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services database, which provides up to 10 years of survival data.

Lobectomy for stage 1A NSCLC offered the highest survival rates, with a 5-year overall survival (OS) of 71.9 per cent and 10-year OS of 44.8 per cent. Segmentectomy, which resulted in a 5-year OS of 69.6 per cent and a 10-year OS of 44.2 per cent, proved to be a viable alternative. Both lobectomy and segmentectomy demonstrated better outcomes than wedge resection, which had a 5-year OS of 66.3 per cent and a 10-year OS of 41.4 per cent.