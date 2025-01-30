Maruti Suzuki registers 16 per cent jump in Q3 net

Leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 3,727 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year, compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 3,206.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 15.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,764.3 crore on the back of higher sales from Rs 33,512.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, the auto major’s total expenses during the third quarter also went up by 16 per cent year-on-year during the quarter to Rs 35,163 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,525 crore from Rs 3,130 crore in the same quarter last year.