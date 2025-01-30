Adani Power logs 7.4% net profit growth in Q3

Adani Power on Wednesday reported 7.4 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 2,940 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 2,738 crore in the same period last fiscal (FY24).

Consolidated EBITDA for Q3 FY25 was higher by 23 per cent at Rs 6,185 crore compared to Rs 5,009 crore in Q3 FY24, supported by higher one-time income, the Adani Group company said in its stock exchange filing.

Total revenue rose by 11 per cent at Rs 14,833 crore against Rs 13,355 crore in Q3 FY24, primarily due to higher volume.

According to S.B. Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, the company is well on its way to achieving its generation capacity target of 30+ GW by 2030, with rapid progress in under-construction projects, secure supply chain, and successful bids for long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) tie-ups.