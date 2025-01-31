ECR: College student held for harassing women on car

A college student was arrested for allegedly harassing women in a car on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai.

The accused, a student from a private college in Chengalpattu district, was taken into custody by the Tambaram City Police. He was reportedly one of the occupants of an SUV with a DMK flag, which was involved in the incident.

According to sources, the accused and his group followed the women’s car and intimidated them along the busy stretch of ECR. The victims alerted the police, leading to the suspect’s immediate detention at an undisclosed location.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation, and further action is expected based on the findings