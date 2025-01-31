TN Congress to Stage Black Flag Protest During Amit Shah’s Chennai Visit

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has announced plans to stage a black flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai on Friday.

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai stated that the protest is being organized to condemn Amit Shah for allegedly insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, during his recent speech in Parliament.

Congress party workers are expected to participate in the demonstration, voicing their opposition to Shah’s remarks.