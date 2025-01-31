Fire breaks out in several ’unauthorised’ Mahakumbh tents

After a tragic stampede that claimed 30 lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, a massive fire broke out near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat in Sector 22 of the Mahakumbh festival area.

According to reports, at least 12 tents were gutted. Following the fire, prompt action was taken, and the flames were doused. As per the fire department, there was no casualty in the incident.

This is the third fire incident during Mahakumbh 2025. The first incident took place on January 19 near a railway bridge in Sector 19, while the second one occurred on January 20 at a tent in Sector 5.