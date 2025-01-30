Adil Rashid is the most important player for us: Buttler

England skipper Jos Buttler sees veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid as the team’s most important player in the T20 setup after his special skills were on display in the third match against India here.

Rashid put up a masterclass of leg-spin to help England pull one back in the five-match series. He varied his pace beautifully and got the ball to turn a lot more than all other spinners in operation on Tuesday night.

The India batters were not even looking for boundaries against Rashid who ended up with figures of one for 15 in four overs. He applied the choke in the middle overs alongside Jamie Overton and got rid of in-form Tilak Varma with a peach of a delivery.

Even in Chennai during the second T20I, Rashid conceded less than four runs per over.