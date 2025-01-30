Tilak Varma rises to No. 2 in ICC rankings

Dubai, Jan 30: Talented India batter Tilak Varma climbed one spot to second, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a massive leap of 25 places to break into the top five in the latest ICC men’s T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Varma now sits just behind Travis Head in the batters’ list, with the Australian maintaining a 23-point lead at the top.

The young Indian left-hander has been in sublime form, posting scores of 19 not out, 72 not out, and 18 in India’s ongoing T20I series against England.