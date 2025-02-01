Seven AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections

Seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have resigned just days before the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, causing a political stir. The election results will be announced on February 8.

In her resignation letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Balamb MLA Bhavna Gaur stated that she had lost trust in him and the party. Along with her, Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), and P.S. June (Bijwasan) also stepped down.

AAP had denied tickets to all seven MLAs for the 2025 elections, leading to speculation that their resignations were a reaction to this decision.